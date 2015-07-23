Black Eyed Peas 'still one big family', will.i.am says

Will.i.am, from the Black Eyed Peas, arrives at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

MADRID U.S. hip hop group The Black Eyed Peas are "still one big family" after 20 years together, rapper will.i.am says.

The group last week released a music video for single "Yesterday" showing rappers will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo, who first formed The Black Eyed Peas in 1995, flicking through records in a music shop and appearing on their covers.

Female vocalist Fergie, who like will.i.am has released solo material in recent years, did not join the group until several years later and does not appear in the "Yesterday" video, which will.i.am has said is a homage to the band's hip hop heroes.

Her second studio album is scheduled for release this year.

"We are still one big family. We are recording Fergie´s record right now. It's sounding amazing," will.i.am told Reuters in an interview in Madrid.

"We were in the studio with Fergie last week. We are going to be in the studio with Fergie this coming up week to finish her new solo project."

The group's last studio album, its sixth, was released in 2010. The Black Eyed Peas are known for hits such as "Where is the Love?" and "I Gotta Feeling".

(Reporting By Reuters Television in Madrid; Editing by Angus MacSwan)