UK's Prince Charles co-authors 'Ladybird' guide to climate change
LONDON Britain's Prince Charles, a vocal environmental campaigner, has co-authored a basic guide to the problems posed by climate change.
NEW YORK Bernie Worrell, the keyboardist and founding member of Parliament-Funkadelic known as the "Wizard of Woo," died on Friday at the age of 72, according to his website.
"At 11:54, June 24, 2016, Bernie transitioned Home to The Great Spirit," his wife, Judie Worrell, wrote on Facebook. "Rest in peace, my love - you definitely made the world a better place."
Worrell's death came less than six months after he revealed he was battling late-stage cancer.
A child prodigy who studied classical piano starting at age 3, Worrell rose to prominence in the 1970s as a member of George Clinton's funk and soul collective Parliament-Funkadelic, co-writing and performing numerous hits that would have heavy influence on disco and R&B music.
Worrell was one of the first musicians to use the Moog synthesizer. He once said his classical music training helped him to use the synthesizer to great effect, according to a biography posted on his website.
"If I'm playing a horn arrangement on keyboard, or strings, it sounds like strings or horns, 'cause I know how to phrase it, how a string phrases, different attacks from the aperture for horns, trumpets, sax or trombones," he said.
After leaving P-Funk, as it was commonly known, Worrell spent several years touring with the Talking Heads. He also released a number of solo albums.
He is credited with co-writing the score for the 1994 movie "Car 54, Where Are You?" based on the classic television show and was a member of Paul Shaffer's band on "Late Show with David Letterman" for a short time, according to his website.
Worrell and other P-Funk members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Digby Lidstone)
LONDON Britain's Prince Charles, a vocal environmental campaigner, has co-authored a basic guide to the problems posed by climate change.
Fijian-born Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, one of biggest stars in professional wrestling in the 1980s, died on Sunday at age 73, less than two weeks after homicide charges were dropped against him in Pennsylvania for the 1983 death of his girlfriend.
LOS ANGELES The studio behind the "Star Wars" movie franchise said on Friday is has no plans to digitally recreate film performances of the late actress Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia, in upcoming installments of the blockbuster series.