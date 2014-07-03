版本:
中国
People NewsCN | 2014年 7月 3日 星期四 20:55 BJT

U.S. war hero Louis Zamperini, inspiration for 'Unbroken,' dead at 97: Variety

Louis Zamperini, an American prisoner of war in World War Two and Olympic runner whose life inspired the book and upcoming feature film "Unbroken," has died at age 97, Variety reported on Thursday.

Zamperini died after a 40-day bout with pneumonia, his family said in a statement, according to Variety.

Angelina Jolie, who directed the upcoming film based on the 2010 book by Laura Hillenbrand, expressed her sadness on Twitter about Zamperini's death.

"It is a loss impossible to describe," Jolie said. "We are all so grateful for how enriched our lives are for having known him. We will miss him terribly."

Zamperini survived weeks on an inflatable raft and two years in captivity in Japan after his plane was shot down during World War Two.

(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in New Orleans; Editing by Colleen Jenkins, Susan Heavey and Eric Beech)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 People NewsCN

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐