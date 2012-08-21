Photographer's blog: Inside Haiti's condemned National Palace

A view of the second floor of the badly damaged Haitian National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 9, 2012. The palace was destroyed in the 2010 earthquake which killed an estimated 200,000 people, and the planned demolition to make way for the construction of a new one is delayed. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Window and door frames jut out from the balcony of the badly damaged Haitian National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 9, 2012. The palace was destroyed in the 2010 earthquake which killed an estimated 200,000 people, and the planned demolition to make way for the construction of a new one is delayed. Picture taken August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Wire sculptures which were Christmas angels stand in the badly damaged ballroom of the Haitian National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. The palace was destroyed in the 2010 earthquake which killed an estimated 200,000 people, and the planned demolition to make way for the construction of a new one is delayed. Picture taken August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A view from the roof of Haiti's collapsed National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. The palace, which was destroyed in the 2010 earthquake that killed an estimated 200,000 people, had its planned demolition to make way for the construction of a new one delayed. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

The Haitian flag, photographed through two of the balusters remaining on a balcony of the collapsed National Palace, flies from a pole on the front lawn in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. The palace, which was destroyed in the 2010 earthquake that killed an estimated 200,000 people, had its planned demolition to make way for the construction of a new one delayed. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A view of the collapsed cupola and a courtyard of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. The palace was destroyed in the 2010 earthquake which killed an estimated 200,000 people, and the planned demolition to make way for the construction of a new one is delayed. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A view of the collapsed cupola of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. The palace was destroyed in the 2010 earthquake which killed an estimated 200,000 people, and the planned demolition to make way for the construction of a new one is delayed. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A view of an interior courtyard and roof of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. The palace was destroyed in the 2010 earthquake which killed an estimated 200,000 people, and the planned demolition to make way for the construction of a new one is delayed. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A view of the interior of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 9, 2012. The palace was destroyed in the 2010 earthquake which killed an estimated 200,000 people, and the planned demolition to make way for the construction of a new one is delayed. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A view of the ballroom of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. The palace was destroyed in the 2010 earthquake which killed an estimated 200,000 people, and the planned demolition to make way for the construction of a new one is delayed. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A photograph lies amongst the rubble inside Haiti's collapsed National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. The palace, which was destroyed in the 2010 earthquake that killed an estimated 200,000 people, had its planned demolition to make way for the construction of a new one delayed. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A view from inside the presidential office known as the Oval Office of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. The palace was destroyed in the 2010 earthquake which killed an estimated 200,000 people, and the planned demolition to make way for the construction of a new one is delayed. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A view of part of Haiti's collapsed National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. The palace, which was destroyed in the 2010 earthquake that killed an estimated 200,000 people, had its planned demolition to make way for the construction of a new one delayed. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A view of the inside of Haiti's collapsed National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. The palace, which was destroyed in the 2010 earthquake that killed an estimated 200,000 people, had its planned demolition to make way for the construction of a new one delayed. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A view of the interior courtyard of Haiti's collapsed National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 9, 2012. The palace, which was destroyed in the 2010 earthquake that killed an estimated 200,000 people, had its planned demolition to make way for the construction of a new one delayed. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A view of the collapsed cupola of the National Palace is seen in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. The palace, which was destroyed in the 2010 earthquake that killed an estimated 200,000 people, had its planned demolition to make way for the construction of a new one delayed. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Members of the Haitian Color Guard lower the flag in front of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 9, 2012. The palace, which was destroyed in the 2010 earthquake that killed an estimated 200,000 people, had its planned demolition to make way for the construction of a new one delayed. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

More than twice the size of the White House in Washington D.C., Haiti's National Palace in Port-au-Prince lies in near total ruin. The palace was designed in 1912 by Haitian architect Georges H. Baussan, and was destroyed by fire in an assassination attempt against then-President Jean Vilbrun Guillaume Sam in 1915, while still under construction. After the construction was restarted, it was finally finished in 1920 with U. S. naval engineers overseeing its completion after that coup attempt.

Since then, the palace has headquartered such controversial presidents as François "Papa Doc" Duvalier, Jean Claude "Baby Doc" Duvalier, and Jean Bertrand Aristide.

Minutes before 5pm local time on January 12, 2010, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck with an epicenter near the town of Leogane, approximately 25km (16 miles) west of the capital. The disaster killed around 200,000 people and destroyed many important buildings, including the National Palace. President Rene Preval was not inside at that moment.

Recently I had the opportunity to photograph the condemned palace. I had never visited Haiti prior to the earthquake, so I don't have any memories of what it looked like other than photos that I have seen. As I walked through its halls taking in the sheer devastation of the quake, unsure of whether the slabs of concrete dangling precariously overhead were going to come crashing down, I wondered what life had been like inside its walls. I wondered what decisions were made in the Oval Office, which foreign leaders had meetings there with past presidents, what parties were hosted in the grand ballroom, and what it was like when the Tonton Macoutes, a Haitian paramilitary force created in 1959 by Papa Doc, roamed its halls.

As I stood on the second floor taking in the view through a window of the red-carpeted spiral staircase now covered in rubble, and the collapsed cupola which has now become a symbol of the earthquake-torn nation, it occurred to me that the fate this once grandiose structure suffered is exactly the same as that which impacted thousands of shacks inhabited by common Haitians immersed in poverty.