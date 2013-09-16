Pop singer Pink named Billboard's Woman of the Year

Pop art pioneer James Rosenquist dies at 83
Artist James Rosenquist, a leading figure of the 1960s pop art movement known for his room-sized works, has died at the age of 83, his studio said.
LOS ANGELES Pop singer Pink has been named Billboard's Woman of the Year after scoring her first ever No. 1 album this year, the music industry trade magazine said on Monday.
Pink, 34, who emerged on the pop scene in 2000 as a self-styled antidote to the girl-next-door image presented by young pop singers Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, released her sixth album "The Truth About Love" last September.
The Grammy-winning singer, whose real name is Alecia Moore, scored hits in the past year with "Blow Me (One Last Kiss)," "Try," and "Just Give Me a Reason," a duet with Nate Ruess of rock band Fun. that topped the Billboard Hot 100 song chart.
"It's been an incredible year and I feel so grateful to radio for sticking by me, and to the fans and friends and all of the incredible talent that I was fortunate enough to work with for this album," Pink said in a statement.
The singer has sold more than 40 million albums in her career and some 20 million digital songs, Billboard said.
"When our 2013 mid-year numbers were released, she had the top-selling album and song for a woman, and a blockbuster, sold-out, international arena tour," the magazine's editorial director Bill Werde said in a statement.
Pink will be honored with the award at Billboard's annual Women in Music event in New York in December.
Pop singer Katy Perry was given the award last year and previous winners include country-pop singer Taylor Swift and R&B singer Beyonce.
MOSCOW Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko, a leading force in the brief post-Stalinist Soviet literary "thaw" of the 1960s, has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
Gilbert Baker, a San Francisco-based activist and artist best known for creating the rainbow flag representing gay rights, has died at the age of 65, his longtime friend announced on social media on Friday.