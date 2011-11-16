版本:
WRAPUP 4-Canada pipeline firms sprint to end US oil glut

 * Enbridge buys Conoco stake for $1.15 billion
 * Brent/WTI spread narrows $3 as traders bet glut to end
 * Enbridge will not go forward with Wrangler pipeline
 (New throughout with trader comments, updated TransCanada
statement)
 By Anna Driver and Scott Haggett
 HOUSTON/CALGARY, Nov 16 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO)
and TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) have raced forward with new
pipeline plans in the fierce battle to unclog a year-long U.S.
oil bottleneck, which could quickly end an unprecedented
distortion in crude markets.
 After purchasing ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) stake in the
350,000 barrel-per-day Seaway pipeline for $1.15 billion,
Enbridge and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD.N) said they
plan to reverse the line's flow to send crude locked up at the
Cushing, Oklahoma, oil hub to the Texas coast. They will not
pursue a similar project called Wrangler mooted in September.
 Separately, rival TransCanada said it may begin
construction of a southern leg of its proposed Keystone XL
line, pending consultations with the U.S. State Department
which last week postponed approval of the full-length
Canada-to-Texas line to study a new route. [ID:nWNA3723]
 The companies are racing to unlock a glut of crude in the
U.S. Midwest, which has built up over the year due to rising
supplies from Canada and North Dakota. They aim to ship it to
the Gulf Coast where it will fetch a hefty premium.
 It may end a period of dramatic upheaval in the U.S. oil
market that handed Midwest refiners an unexpected windfall of
cheap feedstock, robbed northern producers of richer profits,
revived an era of rail-oil freight, roiled airline efforts to
hedge fuel costs and threatened to erode the U.S. futures
contract's preeminence as the world's most-traded benchmark.
 The news sent U.S. crude oil prices surging to their
highest since June as traders bet the new line would help end a
record gap between domestic and global prices, restoring some
order to a key spread that has baffled traders all year.
 U.S. crude shot more than $3 higher while Brent fell 30
cents, narrowing the Brent/WTI spread to just over $9 a barrel,
its smallest gap since April. Trading volume was the highest
since the start of the Libyan civil war in February.
 The spread, rarely more than a few dollars in past years,
surged this year due to ballooning inventories around the
Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for the U.S. oil contract and
hit a record $28 a barrel in October.
 The easing of the disconnect between U.S. crude, or West
Texas Intermediate, and other markets could draw some traders
back to the contract after they had been sidelined.
 "For me, WTI hasn't been relevant for some time -- it was
not fundamentally driven, so I wasn't looking at it. But now
that it's fundamentally-driven again, I'll track it again,"
said Claude Lixi, portfolio manager at Galena Asset Management,
an unit of major global oil trader Trafigura.
 <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
 Graphic on Brent/WTI spread:
 link.reuters.com/qaw94s
 Map on North America oil pipeline projects:
 link.reuters.com/puw94s
 Exxon Mobil says HLS pipeline shut indefinitely
 [nN1E7AF0P0]
 Enterprise, Enbridge look to Pt Arthur access
 [nN1E7AF0OP]
 TAKE A LOOK - Keystone pipeline faces delays [nN1E7A80X4]
 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 The reversed Seaway line could be in service at an initial
capacity of 150,000 bpd by the second quarter of 2012, Enbridge
said. Station additions and modifications needed to ramp up
flow rates to 400,000 bpd will be completed by early 2013.
 "Seaway's full reversal has a net impact of around 400,000
bpd, which is a significant chunk but is still not the level
needed to fully unlock the logistics bottlenecks (in the
Midwest)," said Daniel P. Ahn, director and head of commodity
portfolio strategy for Citigroup.
 Enbridge and Enterprise also plan to construct a pipeline
system to link Seaway into Enterprises's existing ECHO crude
terminal southeast of Houston to ease transport to regional
plants. [ID:N1E7AF0T6]
 Enterprise said it was not going to go forward with the
proposed 800,000 bpd Wrangler pipeline, in which it planned to
partner with Enbridge, to ship crude from Cushing to the Gulf.
[ID:nN1E7AF13M]
 Enbridge's acquisition of the stake in Seaway is expected
to be completed in December, ConocoPhillips said. Conoco, which
traders said had resisted pressure to reverse the line because
its midcontinent refiners were benefiting from the cheaper
feedstock, had already said it was selling its stake.
 Shares of U.S. oil refiners Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) and
Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N), which have Midwest plants that
have enjoyed strong margins this year due low prices and high
inventories, saw shares drop after news of the reversal.
[ID:nN1E7AF0KV]
 TRANSCANADA TO PURSUE CUSHING-TO-GULF PLAN
 TransCanada also sought to rally back from the crushing
delay to its $7 billion Keystone XL pipeline, which had faced
an upswell of environmental resistance. Unable to build the
cross-border portion of the line without State Department
approval, the firm now looked set to build a much shorter that
would also connect the Cushing hub to the Gulf Coast.
 The southern portion of Keystone XL, including a $600
million lateral line from Keystone's southern terminus to
Houston, would carry up to 830,000 barrels of crude a day to
the Gulf Coast.
 "We would be in position to commence construction on (the
Cushing to Gulf Coast) portion of the line literally very early
in the new year, in January," Alex Pourbaix, president of
TransCanada's pipeline division, said at a company presentation
to analysts.
 "We are taking a look at the regulatory side of that. At
the worst, we would require the permission of the State
Department to proceed ... but we think that is something that
is definitely doable."
 A senior State Department official said TransCanada had not
consulted with the department about beginning work on the
Cushing to Gulf Coast leg of the pipeline.
 The Nebraska legislature on Wednesday voted to advance a
proposed law that would reroute the Keystone XL pipeline to
avoid the sensitive SandHills and Ogallala aquifer, which had
become a major rallying issue for green groups opposing it.
[ID:nN1E7AF0UY]
 In the Nebraska legislature, bills must be voted on three
times. The environmental study legislation will be voted on
again on Friday, and if necessary again on Tuesday.
 CONOCO SELL OFF
 As part of the deals announced on Wednesday, Conoco also
said it will sell its 16.55 percent interest in Colonial
Pipeline Co and Colonial Ventures LLC to a subsidiary of
pension fund Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec for $850
million.
 Conoco's pipeline deals, part of its strategy to shed
assets it no longer considers strategic, totaled $2 billion,
the U.S. oil company said.
 The deals are part of the company's effort to improve its
valuation with up to $20 billion of asset sales targeted to
properties the company no longer considers strategic.
(Additional reporting by Jeffrey Jones in Calgary; Janet
McGurty; Jeanine Prezioso and Barani Krishnan  and Mike Erman
in New York; Andrew Quinn in Washington; Writing by Matthew
Robinson and Jonathan Leff: editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Jim
Marshall, Sofina Mirza-Reid)

