Life of Pope Francis depicted in new comic book

New York - After venturing into social media on Twitter and gaining 1.5 million followers on Instagram, the life of Pope Francis is being celebrated in a new comic book released just in time for Easter.

"Faith Series: the Life of Pope Francis," depicts the childhood and training of Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who rose to the highest position in the Roman Catholic Church and is the first pope from the Americas.

The 25-page comic book, which was released by Storm Comics/Bluewater, is the second about a pope. Marvel Comics published a biography of Pope John Paul II in the 1980s.