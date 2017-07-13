FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
Portugal's cork-to-oil mogul Amorim dies at 82
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
2017年7月13日 / 下午3点35分 / 1 天前

Portugal's cork-to-oil mogul Amorim dies at 82

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

FILE PHOTO - Portuguese entrepreneur Americo Amorim gestures during an interview with Reuters in Porto March 26, 2009.Nacho Doce

LISBON (Reuters) - Americo Amorim, Portugal's richest man with business interests ranging from energy and finance to the world's largest cork producer, Corticeira Amorim (CORA.LS), died on Thursday aged 82, a company spokesman said.

He could not say what was the cause of death.

According to Forbes, Amorim's net worth was $4.8 billion and his biggest single asset an indirect 18 percent stake in Portuguese oil company Galp Energia (GALP.LS).

Amorim controlled holding company Amorim Energia, which in its turn is the largest shareholder in Galp with a 33.3 percent stake. His minority partners in Amorim Energia were Angola's state oil company Sonangol and the daughter of Angolan President Eduardo dos Santos, Isabel.

Last October, Amorim resigned from the post of chairman of the board of directors of Galp for personal reasons and was replaced by his daughter, Paula Amorim.

Amorim was an heir to the cork business set up by his grandfather in 1870, expanded it and became a major diversified investor. He remained chairman of the board of the Grupo Amorim holding company, which owns Corticeira Amorim, among other interests.

His nephew Antonio Rios de Amorim took over as chief executive at Corticeira in 2001. The company is the global leader in wine bottle stoppers and other cork products, accounting for more than a third of the global stopper market.

Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Mark Potter

