Arab body calls for peaceful reaction to cartoons

CAIRO The Arab League urged on Wednesday people offended by cartoons in a French magazine showing a naked Prophet Mohammad to "control themselves" and demonstrate their rejection of the images in a peaceful manner.

In a statement after the French magazine Charlie Hebdo published the cartoons, the Cairo-based Arab League of 21 Arab countries called for reconciliation and respect among cultures.

It called "on those who were hurt by those offensive drawings to control themselves and use peaceful means to firmly express their rejection of such shameful actions".

