France to close premises in 20 countries over Mohammad cartoons

Lebanese army soldiers secure the area around the Pine Residence, the official residence of the French ambassador to Lebanon, in Beirut September 19, 2012. French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo published cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad on Wednesday, a move criticised by the... REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

PARIS France said it would temporarily close its embassies and schools in 20 countries on Friday after a French magazine published cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, a move it fears will further inflame tensions over a film mocking the prophet.

"We have indeed decided as a precautionary measure to close our premises, embassies, consulates, cultural centers and schools," a Foreign Ministry spokesman said of the shut-down on Friday, prayer day across the Muslim world.

