Afghan militants say deadly blast was revenge for film

A Kashmiri Muslim woman shouts at an Indian policeman while attending a protest rally during a strike in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Supporters of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), a religious and political party, shout slogans during an anti-American demonstration in Islamabad September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Riot policemen walk past debris in Tahrir Square after clashes between demonstrators and riot policemen in Cairo September 15, 2012. Hundreds of riot police sealed off the area near the U.S. Embassy in Cairo on Saturday and the interior minister said he would restore calm after four days of clashes between police and Egyptians incensed by a film denigrating Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Lebanese Islamists attempt to burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag to protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam and insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Tripoli, northern Lebanon September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Riot policemen rest while clearing Tahrir Square and the area around the U.S embassy of demonstrators after clashes, at Tahrir Square in Cairo September 15, 2012. Hundreds of riot police sealed off the area near the U.S. embassy in Cairo on Saturday and the interior minister said he would restore calm after four days of clashes between police and Egyptians incensed by a film denigrating the Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Protesters from Hizb ut-Tahrir demonstrate against insults to Islam at the American Embassy in London September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Mourners gather in a cemetery during the funeral of a protester who was killed on Friday when protesters stormed the U.S. embassy's compound in Tunis September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

A supporter of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic organization holds up a placard while taking part with others in an anti-American rally in Lahore on September 16, 2012. About 4000 protesters gathered at a rally to condemn a film produced in the U.S. mocking the Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration against security forces seeking to arrest Tunisian Salafist leader Saif-Allah Benahssine over clashes at the U.S. Embassy last week, at the al-Fatah mosque in Tunis September 17, 2012. Benahssine, leader of the Tunisian branch of the hardline Islamist Ansar al-Sharia, on Monday escaped from the mosque that had been surrounded by security forces seeking to arrest him over clashes at the U.S. Embassy last week during protests against an anti-Islam film, a Reuters witness said. He slipped away after hundreds of his followers stormed out of al-Fatah mosque, some wielding sticks and creating panic among pedestrians. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Lebanon's Hezbollah al-Mahdi girl scouts carry a banner and wave Lebanese flag as they march at an anti-U.S. protest in Beirut's southern suburbs September 17, 2012. nth-long war with Israel in 2006. The Arabic on the headscarves read, 'In your name prophet of God'. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

Kashmiri demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-U.S. protest against an anti-Islam film, in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Lebanon's Hezbollah al-Mahdi boy scouts shout slogans as they march at an anti-U.S. protest in Beirut's southern suburbs September 17, 2012. Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made a rare public appearance on Monday to address tens of thousands of marchers protesting against a film made in the United States that mocks the Prophet Mohammad. Nasrallah has been living in hiding to avoid assassination since Hezbollah fought a month-long war with Israel in 2006. The Arabic on the headscarves read, 'In your name prophet of God'. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

An Indonesian Muslim protester throws a Molotov cocktail towards the police during a protest in front of the U.S. embassy in Jakarta September 17, 2012. Indonesia police used teargas and water cannon on Monday to disperse hundreds of demonstrators who massed outside the U.S. embassy in Jakarta to protest against a film mocking the Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Afghan police stand near the wreckage of a vehicle which was used by a suicide bomber near Kabul September 18, 2012. Afghan insurgent group Hezb-e-Islami claimed responsibility for the suicide attack on a minibus that killed nine people, including foreigners, near Kabul airport on Tuesday and said it was launched in retaliation for a film mocking the Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan police arrive at the scene of a suicide attack in Kabul September 18, 2012. Afghan insurgent group Hezb-e-Islami claimed responsibility for the suicide attack on a minibus that killed nine people, including foreigners, near Kabul airport on Tuesday and said it was launched in retaliation for a film mocking the Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan security officer investigates at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul September 18, 2012. A suicide bomber blew up a mini-bus carrying foreign and local contract workers near Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Tuesday, with at least nine bodies lying near the wreckage, a Reuters witness at the scene said. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security personnel investigate at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul September 18, 2012. A suicide bomber blew up a mini-bus carrying foreign and local contract workers near Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Tuesday, with at least nine bodies lying near the wreckage, a Reuters witness at the scene said. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Nato soldiers arrive at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul September 18, 2012. Afghan insurgent group Hezb-e-Islami claimed responsibility on Tuesday for the suicide bomb attack on a minivan carrying foreign workers that killed 12 people saying it was retaliation for a film mocking the Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

KABUL Afghan militants claimed responsibility on Tuesday for a suicide bomb attack on a minivan carrying foreign workers that killed 12 people saying it was retaliation for a film mocking the Prophet Mohammad.

A short film made with private funds in the United States and posted on the Internet has ignited days of demonstrations in the Arab world, Africa, Asia and in some Western countries.

In a torrent of violence blamed on the film last week, the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other Americans were killed in an attack in Benghazi and U.S. and other foreign embassies were stormed in cities in Asia, Africa and the Middle East by furious Muslims. At least nine other people were killed.

On Tuesday, a suicide bomber blew up a minivan near the airport in the Afghan capital and a spokesman for the Hezb-e-Islami insurgent group claimed responsibility.

"A woman wearing a suicide vest blew herself up in response to the anti-Islam video," said militant spokesman Zubair Sediqqi. Police said the woman may have been driving a Toyota Corolla car rigged with explosives, which she triggered.

But the claim will raise fears that anger over the film will feed into deteriorating security as the United States and other Western countries try to protect their forces from a rash of so-called insider attacks by Afghan colleagues.

Thousands of protesters clashed with police in Kabul the previous day, burning cars and hurling rocks at security forces in the worst outbreak of violence since February rioting over the inadvertent burning of Korans by U.S. soldiers.

The protesters in Kabul and several other Asian cities have vented their fury over the film at the United States, blaming it for what they see as an attack on Islam.

The outcry saddles U.S. President Barack Obama with an unexpected foreign policy headache as he campaigns for re-election in November, even though his administration has condemned the film as reprehensible and disgusting.

In response to the violence in Benghazi and elsewhere last week, the United States has sent ships, extra troops and special forces to protect U.S. interests and citizens in the Middle East, while a number of its embassies have evacuated staff and are on high alert for trouble.

Despite Obama's efforts early in his tenure to improve relations with the Arab and Muslim world, the violence adds to a host of problems including the continued U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan, Iran's nuclear program, the Syrian civil war and the fall-out from the Arab Spring revolts.

PROTESTS, BANS

The renewed protests on Monday dashed any hopes that the furor over the film might fade despite an appeal over the weekend from the senior cleric in Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's holiest shrines, for calm.

Afghan police said among the 12 dead in the Kabul bomb attack were eight Russians and South Africans, mostly working for a foreign air charter company named ACS Ltd.

It followed a bloody weekend during which six members of Afghanistan's NATO-led alliance, including four Americans, were killed in suspected insider attacks carried out by Afghans turning on their allies.

Protesters also took to the streets in Pakistan and Indonesia on Monday and thousands also marched in Beirut, where a Hezbollah leader accused U.S. spy agencies of being behind events that have unleashed a wave of anti-Western sentiment in the Muslim and Arab world.

Authorities in Bangladesh have blocked the YouTube website indefinitely to stop people seeing the video. Pakistan and Afghanistan have also blocked the site.

Iran has condemned the film as offensive and vowed to pursue those responsible for making it. Iranian officials have demanded the United States apologize to Muslims, saying the film is only the latest in a series of Western insults aimed at Islam's holy figures.

The identity of those directly responsible for the film remains unclear. Clips posted online since July have been attributed to a man named Sam Bacile, which two people connected with the film have said was probably an alias.

Nakoula Basseley Nakoula, 55, a Coptic Christian widely linked to the film in media reports, was questioned in California on Saturday by U.S. authorities investigating possible violations of his probation for a bank fraud conviction.

(Reporting by various bureaus; Writing by Robert Birsel)