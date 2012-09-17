Indonesia police use teargas to disperse protest at U.S. embassy

JAKARTA Indonesia police used teargas and water cannon on Monday to disperse hundreds of demonstrators who massed outside the U.S. embassy in Jakarta to protest against a film mocking the Prophet Mohammad.

One policeman was injured by stones thrown by protesters and a handful of demonstrators were detained, television pictures broadcast live from the scene showed. Protesters burned a U.S. flag.

Western embassies across the Muslim world are on high alert and the United States has urged vigilance after days of anti-American violence provoked by the film.

Indonesia, a secular state, is the world's fourth largest country by population and has the largest population of Muslims. It also has significant minorities of Hindus, Buddhists and Christians.

