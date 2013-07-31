Singer Randy Travis sent to physical therapy center

Singer Randy Travis arrives at the 45th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada April 18, 2010. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

DALLAS Country singer Randy Travis has been moved to a physical therapy facility from a Texas hospital, where he had spent several weeks recovering from a viral heart infection and stroke, his spokesman Kirt Webster said on Wednesday.

He was sent from Baylor Heart Hospital in Plano, Texas, to an unspecified rehabilitation center, Webster said in a statement.

"Thanks to all the fans and friends for your continued prayers and support as Randy continues on the road to recovery," Travis' fiancée, Mary Davis, said in an accompanying statement.

Travis, 54, was admitted to Baylor Medical Center at McKinney, north of Dallas, on July 7 for a heart condition caused by a virus. He was later transferred to the heart hospital, where he suffered a stroke on July 10 and underwent emergency surgery.

On July 15, doctors said Travis had regained consciousness and that his condition had been stabilized.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is known for hits such as "Forever and Ever, Amen" and "Three Wooden Crosses."

(Reporting by Marice Richter in Dallas, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Steve Gorman and Bob Burgdorfer)