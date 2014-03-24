'Homeland' actor James Rebhorn dies of melanoma: agent

NEW YORK James Rebhorn, the tall, lanky character actor who appeared in dozens of movies and television shows, including the Showtime political thriller "Homeland," has died of melanoma at the age of 65, his agent confirmed on Monday.

Rebhorn passed away at his home in New Jersey surrounded by family after battling skin cancer.

"He died Friday afternoon of melanoma, which he had been fighting since 1992. He was receiving hospice car at home and died peacefully with his family in attendance," said Dianne Busch, of the talent agency Leading Artists Inc. in New York.

The actor worked regularly in film, television and on stage and appeared in more than 50 films, including "Independence Day," "My Cousin Vinny," "Basic Instinct" and "Cold Mountain."

He also was known for his role in "Scent of A Woman" in 1992, according to the Internet Movie Database.

As a stage actor, he appeared in a revival of "Twelve Angry Men" in 2004. He had numerous roles on television, including a memorable part as the assistant district attorney who sent the "Seinfeld" cast to jail in the series' finale.

He had most recently appeared in "Homeland" as Frank Mathison, the father of Carrie Mathison, the CIA officer played by Claire Danes. The show has featured how both daughter and father have grappled with bipolar disorder.

Rebhorn was born on September 1, 1948, in Philadelphia, the Times said. He leaves two daughters, Hannah and Emma, and his wife, Rebecca Linn.

(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein and Patricia Reaney; editing by Gunna Dickson)