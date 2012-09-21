Robin Roberts "energized" after marrow transplant: doctor

NEW YORK "Good Morning America" host Robin Roberts seemed "energized" on Friday, a day after a bone marrow transplant to treat a rare blood disorder, her doctor said on the ABC morning television show.

Roberts, 51, underwent the five-minute transplant on Thursday, when she was injected with a syringe carrying cells donated by her sister Sally-Ann, said Dr. Gail Roboz, an oncologist at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Roboz described an email she received on Friday morning from Roberts.

"This morning she sounds energized and she wants to be out of bed and the end of the email was, 'I want to go home' with an exclamation point," she said on the ABC morning show.

Roberts revealed in June that she had been diagnosed with myelodyplastic syndrome, a bone marrow disorder triggered by treatment for breast cancer five years ago.

Her doctor cautioned that the road to recovery may not be smooth, as Roberts' immune system was weakened to undergo the bone marrow transplant, putting her at increased risk of infection.

"We have to roll with the punches over the next few days because, don't forget, her systems are down," Roboz said. "We are wanting every day to be a good day, but we are ready for some bumps in the road."

After recovering for several months from the procedure, Roberts is expected to return to her co-anchor chair at the TV program.

