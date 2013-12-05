South Africa has lost 'colossus' in Mandela: ANC

Pop art pioneer James Rosenquist dies at 83
Artist James Rosenquist, a leading figure of the 1960s pop art movement known for his room-sized works, has died at the age of 83, his studio said.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa and the world have lost "a colossus and epitome of humility, equality, justice and peace" with the death of anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, the ruling African National Congress said on Friday.
"His life gives us the courage to push forward for development and progress towards ending hunger and poverty," it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Cropley)
Artist James Rosenquist, a leading figure of the 1960s pop art movement known for his room-sized works, has died at the age of 83, his studio said.
MOSCOW Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko, a leading force in the brief post-Stalinist Soviet literary "thaw" of the 1960s, has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
Gilbert Baker, a San Francisco-based activist and artist best known for creating the rainbow flag representing gay rights, has died at the age of 65, his longtime friend announced on social media on Friday.