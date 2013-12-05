版本:
中国
2013年 12月 6日 星期五

South Africa has lost 'colossus' in Mandela: ANC

JOHANNESBURG South Africa and the world have lost "a colossus and epitome of humility, equality, justice and peace" with the death of anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, the ruling African National Congress said on Friday.

"His life gives us the courage to push forward for development and progress towards ending hunger and poverty," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Cropley)

