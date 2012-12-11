版本:
中国
People NewsCN | 2012年 12月 11日 星期二 17:19 BJT

Mandela "responding to treatment" for lung infection

left
right
Former South African president Nelson Mandela looks on as he celebrates his birthday at his house in Qunu, Eastern Cape July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
1/2
left
right
Sarah Kunene, 84, walks past murals of (L-R) the late African National Congress (ANC) President Oliver Tambo, the late South African anti-apartheid activist and member of ANC Walter Sisulu and former South African president Nelson Mandela, at a house shop in Soweto December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
2/2

JOHANNESBURG Former South African President Nelson Mandela, in hospital for tests since Saturday, has suffered a recurrence of a lung infection but is responding to treatment, a government statement said on Tuesday.

"Doctors have concluded the tests, and these have revealed a recurrence of a previous lung infection, for which Madiba is receiving appropriate treatment and he is responding to the treatment," the statement said. 'Madiba' is Mandela's clan name.

The 94-year-old former South African president and revered anti-apartheid leader is spending his fourth day in a hospital in the South African capital Pretoria.

Mandela was admitted on Saturday after being flown from his home village of Qunu, which is in a remote, rural part of the Eastern Cape province.

The nation's Surgeon-General was expected to give an update on Mandela's condition later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ed Cropley and Ed Stoddard; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)

更多 People NewsCN

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐