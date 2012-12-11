Mandela "responding to treatment" for lung infection

Sarah Kunene, 84, walks past murals of (L-R) the late African National Congress (ANC) President Oliver Tambo, the late South African anti-apartheid activist and member of ANC Walter Sisulu and former South African president Nelson Mandela, at a house shop in Soweto December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Former South African president Nelson Mandela looks on as he celebrates his birthday at his house in Qunu, Eastern Cape July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG Former South African President Nelson Mandela, in hospital for tests since Saturday, has suffered a recurrence of a lung infection but is responding to treatment, a government statement said on Tuesday.

"Doctors have concluded the tests, and these have revealed a recurrence of a previous lung infection, for which Madiba is receiving appropriate treatment and he is responding to the treatment," the statement said. 'Madiba' is Mandela's clan name.

The 94-year-old former South African president and revered anti-apartheid leader is spending his fourth day in a hospital in the South African capital Pretoria.

Mandela was admitted on Saturday after being flown from his home village of Qunu, which is in a remote, rural part of the Eastern Cape province.

The nation's Surgeon-General was expected to give an update on Mandela's condition later on Tuesday.

