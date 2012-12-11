Mandela "responding to treatment" for lung infection

Late actor Heston's insult of judge helps upend murder conviction
NEW YORK A decades-old feud between a Philadelphia judge and the late actor Charlton Heston may have helped a Pennsylvania man get his 1998 murder conviction overturned on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG Former South African President Nelson Mandela, in hospital for tests since Saturday, has suffered a recurrence of a lung infection but is responding to treatment, a government statement said on Tuesday.
"Doctors have concluded the tests, and these have revealed a recurrence of a previous lung infection, for which Madiba is receiving appropriate treatment and he is responding to the treatment," the statement said. 'Madiba' is Mandela's clan name.
The 94-year-old former South African president and revered anti-apartheid leader is spending his fourth day in a hospital in the South African capital Pretoria.
Mandela was admitted on Saturday after being flown from his home village of Qunu, which is in a remote, rural part of the Eastern Cape province.
The nation's Surgeon-General was expected to give an update on Mandela's condition later on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ed Cropley and Ed Stoddard; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)
NEW YORK A decades-old feud between a Philadelphia judge and the late actor Charlton Heston may have helped a Pennsylvania man get his 1998 murder conviction overturned on Tuesday.
NORRISTOWN, Pa. A judge granted a request by Bill Cosby's defense lawyers on Monday to have jurors picked from a different Pennsylvania county in his upcoming sexual assault trial.
American actor Bill Paxton, who rose to stardom in such Hollywood blockbusters as "Titanic" and inspired budding meteorologists as a tornado chaser in "Twister," has died at age 61, his family said on Sunday.