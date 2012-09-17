版本:
中国
编辑推荐 | 2012年 9月 17日 星期一 21:06 BJT

South Africa mine unrest costs industry $548 million: Zuma

JOHANNESBURG Labor unrest in South Africa's gold and platinum mining sectors this year has cost the industry 4.5 billion rand ($548 million) in lost output, President Jacob Zuma said on Monday.

(Reporting by Ed Cropley; editing by; David Dolan)

更多 编辑推荐

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐