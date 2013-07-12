U.S. to probe China's Sany Heavy for alleged patent infringement

BEIJING, July 12 The U.S. International Trade Commission will launch a probe into Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd after Manitowoc Co Inc accused China's biggest maker of construction equipment of infringing its crawler crane patents.

Manitowoc has asked for a limited import ban, the commission said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The accusations centre on variable position technology used to improved the operation and use of the cranes.

Officials at Sany, which also has manufacturing or research and development facilities in the United States, India, Germany and Brazil, were not immediately available for comment.

Other probes launched by the U.S. ITC that have involved Chinese companies include a complaint by InterDigital Inc against Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp and Nokia Corp over cell phone patents.

Last month, the ITC found against InterDigital in a preliminary ruling. A final ruling is due in October.

The ITC, a quasi-judicial federal agency, is a popular venue for patent fights because its docket moves fairly quickly and it can order a sales ban for any device which infringes a patent.

Shares of Sany slipped 0.2 percent in morning trade, slightly outperforming a 0.5 percent fall in the broader market .