U.S. to probe China's Sany Heavy for alleged patent infringement

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIJING, July 12 The U.S. International Trade Commission will launch a probe into Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd after Manitowoc Co Inc accused China's biggest maker of construction equipment of infringing its crawler crane patents.
Manitowoc has asked for a limited import ban, the commission said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The accusations centre on variable position technology used to improved the operation and use of the cranes.
Officials at Sany, which also has manufacturing or research and development facilities in the United States, India, Germany and Brazil, were not immediately available for comment.
Other probes launched by the U.S. ITC that have involved Chinese companies include a complaint by InterDigital Inc against Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp and Nokia Corp over cell phone patents.
Last month, the ITC found against InterDigital in a preliminary ruling. A final ruling is due in October.
The ITC, a quasi-judicial federal agency, is a popular venue for patent fights because its docket moves fairly quickly and it can order a sales ban for any device which infringes a patent.
Shares of Sany slipped 0.2 percent in morning trade, slightly outperforming a 0.5 percent fall in the broader market .
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.