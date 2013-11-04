UPDATE 1-Kerry, mending fences, lauds Saudi as senior Arab player

By Lesley Wroughton and Angus McDowall
RIYADH Nov 4 Calling Saudi Arabia "the senior
player in the Arab world", U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
met its foreign minister on Monday before talks with King
Abdullah in the latest stop on a tour partly aimed at easing
tensions with major Arab powers.
Saudi Arabia, Washington's main Arab ally, is angry with
Washington over what it sees as a weak foreign policy that it
believes has allowed Israeli settlement building to continue in
the Palestinian territories and conflict to persist in Syria.
Saudi concerns are partly founded on a fear that U.S.
President Barack Obama's moves to thaw tensions with Iran will
give Riyadh's main regional foe an opportunity to extend its
influence in Arab countries.
Speaking shortly before his meeting with foreign minister
Prince Saud al-Faisal, Kerry reiterated that the United States
was determined that Iran would not get a nuclear weapon.
He added in remarks to U.S. Embassy staff in Riyadh that
Washington's relationship with the Saudis was an important one
as the region faces challenges from the transition in Egypt to
civil war in Syria.
"We have very important things to talk about to make sure
the Saudi-US relationship is on track, rolling forward and doing
things that we need to accomplish," Kerry said before his
meeting with the king.