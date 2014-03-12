版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 12日 星期三 23:14 BJT

US SEC proposes new rules to safeguard clearing agencies

WASHINGTON, March 12 U.S. regulators proposed long-awaited rules on Wednesday designed to safeguard the country's largest clearing agencies from collapsing and spreading systemic market risks.

The Securities and Exchange Commission's plan primarily targets clearing and settlement agencies such as the Options Clearing Corp (OCC) and Depository Trust & Clearing Corp (DTCC), which are considered "systemically important" market utilities.

Among the proposed new regulations would require clearing agencies to conduct stress-testing and hold additional capital in the event they must wind down operations.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐