Singer Shakira, soccer star Gerard Pique welcome baby

Comedian Charlie Murphy dies in New York at age 57: reports
NEW YORK Comedian and actor Charlie Murphy died in his sleep at a New York hospital on Wednesday at age 57 after suffering from leukemia, according to entertainment media reports.
Singer Shakira gave birth to her first child, a boy, on Tuesday in Barcelona, the Colombian pop star said on her website.
The "Hips Don't Lie" singer and her boyfriend, the Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique, named the six-pound, six-ounce (three kilograms) boy Milan.
"Milan (pronounced MEE-lahn) means dear, loving and gracious in Slavic; in Ancient Roman, eager and laborious, and in Sanskrit, unification," the star said in a statement posted on her website.
"Just like his father, baby Milan became a member of FC Barcelona at birth," the couple joked in a statement. Pique is a defender for Spanish La Liga runner-up FC Barcelona.
Shakira, 35, announced her pregnancy in September after bowing out of a performance in Las Vegas.
The couple last week asked fans to donate gifts such as mosquito nets and vaccines to help needy children in an online baby shower. Shakira is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.
Shakira has signed on to be a judge on the upcoming season of the hit singing contest "The Voice," which is broadcast by U.S. network NBC. She and R&B singer Usher will replace judges Christina Aguilera and Cee Lo Green.
The singer fist met Pique, 25, in 2010, but only confirmed that they had been in a relationship in March 2011.
BERLIN German cinematographer Michael Ballhaus, who counted "Goodfellas", "Gangs of New York" and "The Departed" among the blockbuster movies he filmed, died overnight at his home in Berlin, his publisher said on Wednesday. He was 81.
LONDON Britain's Daily Mail agreed on Wednesday to pay Melania Trump an undisclosed sum and issue an apology after it published an article saying the U.S. First Lady had offered "services beyond simply modeling" in her former job.