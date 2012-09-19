Singer Shakira pregnant with first child

Colombian pop star and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) ambassador, Shakira, walks with her boyfriend, Barcelona soccer player Gerard Pique, after her joint news conference with Israel's president Shimon Peres (not seen) at the 3rd annual Israeli Presidential... REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

LOS ANGELES Colombian singer Shakira said on Wednesday she is expecting her first child, with her Spanish soccer player boyfriend Gerard Pique.

"As some of you may know, Gerard and I are very happy awaiting the arrival of our first baby! At this time we have decided to give priority to this unique moment in our lives and postpone all the promotional activities planned over the next few days," Shakira, 35, wrote on her website.

The singer, who did not specify a due date, is bowing out of a music festival in Las Vegas this weekend.

In the near future she will be juggling both motherhood and work. Earlier this week the singer, along with R&B star Usher, were confirmed to replace Christina Aguilera and Cee Lo Green for the fourth season next year of NBC's hit singing contest "The Voice."

Shakira burst onto the international pop scene with her 2006 single, "Hips Don't Lie."

Pique, 25, plays for FC Barcelona. The couple first met in 2010. This will be their first child.

(Reporting by Zorianna Kit, editing by Jill Serjeant and Prudence Crowther)