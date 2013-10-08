Starbucks founder urges CEOs to push for end to federal shutdown

Oct 7 Howard Schultz, Starbucks Corp's
outspoken CEO, on Monday urged fellow business leaders to
ratchet up the pressure on U.S. political leaders to end the
stalemate that has partially shut down the federal government
since last week.
"This weekend I heard from several business leaders who
shared their concern about our relative silence and impact in
urging the political leadership to act on behalf of the
citizenry," Schultz wrote in a letter posted on the company's
website. "It is our responsibility to address the crisis of
confidence that is needlessly being set in motion."
Starbucks released the letter after Schultz sent it to top
business executives, whom the company did not name.
Schultz, who was not available for further comment, said he
was "utterly disappointed by the level of irresponsibility and
dysfunction we are witness to with our elected political
leadership."
Since leading the world's biggest coffee chain through a
painful but successful restructuring a few years ago, Schultz
has waded into several hot-button national debates.
During the battle over raising the debt ceiling in August
2011, Schultz made headlines by calling for Americans to stop
making political contributions until lawmakers struck a
bipartisan deal on the country's debt, revenue and spending.
Just last month Schultz wrote an open letter to Starbucks
customers, asking them voluntarily to stop bringing their
firearms into its stores. The company's long-standing policy had
been to default to local gun laws, including "open carry"
regulations that allow licensed gun owners to wear their weapons
in public. Schultz's call followed a series of mass shootings
across the country that have fanned a fractious national debate
over gun rights.
The deeply polarized U.S. Congress on Monday appeared no
closer to finding a political solution to end the government
shutdown than when it began last Tuesday, raising concerns about
the economic consequences of a prolonged stalemate.
"I don't pretend that both parties are equally to blame for
this crisis. But I do think they are equally responsible for
leading us to a solution," Schultz said in the letter.
Schultz, a registered Democrat, has not donated to political
campaigns since he called for the contribution boycott two years
ago, a Starbucks spokesman said.
"We have to do what we can to mitigate and avoid the
unintended consequences that the current political direction is
leading the country and world toward," Schultz wrote.
Schultz's letter follows an unsuccessful attempt in
September by U.S. executives who belong to a group called "Fix
the Debt" to persuade lawmakers to avert another standoff and to
raise the U.S. borrowing limit.
Starbucks, which has nearly 7,000 company-operated U.S.
stores, is planning "actions" to galvanize its large base of
customers, the letter said without being more specific.
Late last December, the company used its ubiquitous coffee
cups to urge Washington politicians to "come together" and find
a deal to avoid going over a "fiscal cliff" of automatic tax
hikes and government spending cuts.
Workers wrote the words "come together" on the cups they
served to customers, aiming to push President Barack Obama and
federal lawmakers to revive budget and tax negotiations that
collapsed before the holiday recess.
Starbucks backed the initiative with national "Come
Together" ads in The Washington Post and The New York Times. It
said millions of cups were signed as part of the action.