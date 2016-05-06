Alden Ehrenreich cast as young Han Solo: reports

Actor Alden Ehrenreich will take over the reins of the Millennium Falcon as young Han Solo in an upcoming "Star Wars" standalone film, film trade outlets said Friday, citing unnamed sources.

Ehrenreich, 26, most recently won rave reviews for scene-stealing moments in the Coen Brothers comedy "Hail! Caesar," where he played a bumbling young cowboy cast to become a leading man in movies.

Disney did not comment on the casting. Ehrenreich has been rumored to be in the running to play the iconic loveable scoundrel made famous by Harrison Ford.

Not much is known about the untitled Han Solo project, other than it is slated for release in May 2018 and will explore a separate part of George Lucas' intricate intergalactic universe. "Lego Movie" filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller will direct.