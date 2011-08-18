COLUMN-How much stock should older investors hold?

The author is a columnist for Reuters who writes about
trends in retirement and aging. He writes the syndicated column
"Retire Smart" and edits www.RetirementRevised.com. The
opinions expressed here are his own.
By Mark Miller
NEW YORK Aug 18 Jim Dundee's business is doing
well - he's an optician and owns his own retail optical store
near Tampa, Florida. But Dundee started to get nervous about
the economy and stock market a couple months ago.
"Even though business has been great here, you could just
tell by listening to customers. We serve a pretty savvy
clientele, and they were all saying something was brewing and
that stocks would take a hit."
Dundee, who is 57, decided to reduce the exposure to stocks
in his retirement portfolio. Working with his broker at Raymond
James (RJF.N), he cut equities from 70 percent to 50 percent,
with another 35 percent in cash; the remainder is in bonds and
gold. He hopes to be "semi-retired" by 62 by scaling back time
spent on his business. "I'm asking myself, how little risk can
I get away with?"
Dundee is hardly alone. The percentage of U.S. households
willing to take "above-average of substantial risk" to meet
their financial goals has plunged among all groups according to
to survey data from the Investment Company Institute (see chart
at link.reuters.com/cap33s). The decline has been sharp
across all age groups, but is especially dramatic among older
baby boomers.
And the market's recent volatility has put new focus on a
key question older investors have been asking themselves since
the 2008 crash: what is the correct retirement portfolio equity
exposure for investors close to retirement, or who already are
retired?
Ask the experts, and you'll get answers that are all over
the map. The Putnam Institute recently surveyed target date
funds and found that retirement data equity allocations ranged
from 65 percent to just 35 percent. And Putnam's own experts
concluded that retirees should have no more than 25 percent of
their money in stocks.
Meanwhile, T. Rowe Price (TROW.O) advises retirees at age
65 to keep 55 percent of their money in equities, 35 percent in
bonds and 10 percent in cash.
So, how much stock should older investors hold? The correct
answer, in my view: as little as possible while maintaining
high confidence that you can meet your retirement goals.
Start by crafting a serious retirement plan that includes a
credible estimate of spending needs, balanced against income
you can count on from Social Security, pensions and the like;
then, back into a portfolio equity allocation that provides
enough growth to fill in the gaps but exposes you to as little
risk as possible.
For many, the tough part is coming to terms with longevity
risk - the fact that a retirement date is the starting point
for a period that might last 30 years or more. "Your framework
for thinking about this should be long-term, says Stuart
Ritter, a financial planner at T. Rowe Price. "You need to
balance two risks - short-term volatility against long-term
risk that inflation will erode your assets."
Retirement investors who haven't made a plan are most
likely to react emotionally to market volatility. But an
informal survey of financial planners - the pros working with
people who do have a plan - suggests that the market's recent
volatility hasn't panicked most retirees and near-retirees.
"Our clients who just made the jump into retirement are
somewhat uneasy and disappointed, but no one is running for the
hills yet," says Chip Workman, a registered investment adviser
based in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Workman says most of his clients near retirement have
anywhere from 40 to 60 percent of their portfolios in
equities.
"We always try to focus on their specific tolerance for
risk and their goals, and find the magic area in between how
much risk they can tolerate to meet their goals," he says. We
also try to get them to refocus on the idea that it's not about
decisions you make today at retirement, but what might be a
30-year retirement. We get them to reflect on everything that
has happened in the world and the markets over their lifetimes,
and see that they're likely to experience these things again."
Rick Kahler, a registered investment adviser in Rapid City,
South Dakota, says that about 80 percent of his clients have
hung on through the roller coaster ride of the last few years.
The only ones who are really panicking now, he adds, are a
relatively small number who "did some selling" at the bottom in
2008. "They're more anxious than during the last crash, he
says. "This time, these folks aren't going to just 'lighten up'
on equities like last time - they want to make a 100 percent
jump out of stocks," with a high probability of hurting
themselves even more than they did last time.
"These are the clients who have the worst three- and and
five-year returns of any of our clients and have suffered most.
They were unable to process and resolve the fear that caused
the "acting out" last time and are on the edge of making the
same mistake again."
On the flip side are investors able to live mainly from
guaranteed sources of income. For them, whatever income they
make in the market is icing on the cake. Such is the case for
Art Goldschmidt, 73, a retired professor in State College,
Pennsylvania. Goldschmidt and his wife both receive Social
Security, and he has a defined-benefit pension. He also has
several IRA accounts invested 70 percent in equities.
"For me, this is the substitute for Las Vegas," Goldschmidt
says. "My father used to say 'it's not real money.'
