COLUMN-Is it time to jump back into stocks?

NEW YORK Aug 15 Should I stay or should I
go?
This compelling theme, referring to stock investing and not
the great Clash song, is like a little gnat buzzing in one's
ear.
The answer depends on how well you can predict the future,
your gut check for risk and history. I know that's a weaselly
response, so let me explain.
I could easily make a case for buying stocks now. There are
some bargains out there and thousands of companies are
profitable.
If I was a gloomy Gus or just patently realistic about Euro
Zone debt travails, the moribund U.S. housing market or slack
economy, I would wait. How long? Until it's safe, whatever that
means. Let's explore both points of view.
My reentry is largely predicated on two options: 1) gradual
purchases of stocks, ETFs or mutual funds over time (also known
as "dollar-cost averaging") or 2) a lump-sum, all-in buy into
stocks.
On this difficult subject, I'm guided by some excellent
research by Craig Israelsen, who teaches finance at Brigham
Young University and designed the versatile "7Twelve
Portfolio".
Prof. Israelsen has studied the performance of the all-in
stock strategy versus gradual reentry, which he calls "the
annuity" approach through investing $10,000 a year over a
three-year period in equal monthly amounts from 2008 through
last year.
The nominal winner was the dollar-cost averaging investment
of $277.78 per month over that period, averaging an 11.6
percent return. The lump-sum garnered a negative 0.9 percent
annualized return.
Yet that's not the whole story.
What if the period was only two years - 2009 and 2010?
You'd knock out the dreadful returns of the meltdown year
(2008) and you'd capture all of the rebound. Not only would you
have invested at exactly the right time, if you were in
Treasury bills for all of 2007 and 2008, you would have
protected all of your capital.
Ahh, if we only could convert hindsight into foresight,
then we'd all be billionaire geniuses. Performance always
depends on the time in which you're investing. You can hit
incredible sweet spots like most of the 1990s or rough patches
like the 1930s or 1970s.
Much of the mythology that stocks are always good in the
long run is based on the fact that since 1926, stocks produced
positive annual returns 70 percent of the time. What's buried
in that number is that the Standard & Poor's Index had 61
positive years and 24 negative years.
The bear patches were clumped together: 1929-32; 1939-41;
1973-74; 2000-2002. Moreover, there's a 30 percent chance of a
lump sum losing money in the first year, and 15 percent chance
of a multi-year loss, Israelsen has found.
Still, a 70 percent chance of making money isn't too bad,
is it? Beats the heck out of Vegas or the lottery.
Again, it's easy to conflate these nominal returns with
what investors actually do. Most people pull out of down
markets when they should be reinvesting and obtaining better
prices. They jump back in when prices are high or near
collapse. Witness the lemming-like cash flows into technology
mutual funds in 1999 before the dot-com bubble burst.
Investment horizon is another part of the eternal question
of choosing the right time. If you chose a lump-sum approach in
2006 and were retiring in 2009, you would have gotten creamed.
So if you're retiring soon or need funds for college bills,
don't even think about the all-in method.
Granted, if you have a long time to invest before you
retire, you have a better chance of hitting a bull run than a
bear patch, but it depends on what happens during the years in
question. The first decade of this century was gloomy for most
stock investors.
The lump-sum approach is also crippled by timing risk. Does
anyone truly know the best time to get out and back in? Maybe a
handful of gurus can warn of an impending crash - Prof. Nouriel
Roubini comes to mind - but how many of them can accurately
predict the beginning and length of the next bull run?
No doubt some investors who can't afford to lose anything
have no business in the stock market. Yet if you need the
growth and dividends that healthy companies provide,
"systemically investing 10 percent of your monthly income into
a well-diversified portfolio," Israelsen advises, will help you
stay the course.
There's one more constant that is common to lump-sum and
gradual investments. Neither way will eliminate the
uncertainty, risk or volatility of the stock market, no matter
how long you invest. The psychology of investing in jittery
markets will always have you on edge if you watch them every
day.
Or, as my favorite musical economists Mick Jones and Joe
Strummer have sung many times of market volatility: "If I go,
there will be trouble, if I stay there will be double... "
---
John F. Wasik is a columnist for Reuters.com and author of
The Audacity of Help: Obama's Economic Plan and the Remaking of
America. The opinions expressed are his own.
(Editing by Beth Gladstone)