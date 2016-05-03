版本:
Stones, Dylan, McCartney confirmed for festival

Rock music royalty will be coming together for a three-day California music festival in October, with tickets scheduled to go on sale next week.

The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan and Paul McCartney are among the six acts performing at the Desert Trip festival, taking place in Indio, a Southern California town about 130 miles east of Los Angeles, also the location of the annual Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals. The festival, held between Oct 7-9 this year, will also feature Neil Young, The Who, and Roger Waters.

Tickets for the event go on sale on May 9, with prices ranging from $199 for a single day pass to $1,599 for a three-day, reserved grand-stand pass.

