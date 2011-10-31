Storm-slammed may eat costs along with that extra candy

WASHINGTON Oct 31 More than a couple of million homes remained without power on Monday after a record-breaking Halloween weekend snowstorm ripped through the Northeast. That's not just annoying and inconvenient; it's expensive.

Many of those people still sitting in the dark will face extra costs, like spoiled food in the fridge and lost work time when their laptop's battery runs out. They may have to eat those expenses, just like the big pile of candy they'll be stuck with when trick or treaters can't make it through the snowdrifts to their homes.

Insurance will step in for the big, bad losses, and there's a broad system of utility company programs and tax breaks designed to help when insurance doesn't. But because this storm was an act of nature and not (at least yet) at the level of a presidentially declared federal disaster, most of those programs won't offer much help.

Here's how to claim what you can:

-- INSURANCE, FOR THE BIG, BAD PROBLEMS

Homeowners insurance is likely to cover big troubles like the roof that collapses when the tree falls on it. Auto insurance will step in if the tree limb falls on the car. For people facing those kinds of problems, the usual procedures apply: Take pictures and call your agent as soon as possible.

-- TAX BREAKS FOR THE REST OF IT

There is a tax deduction for the extra amounts that you spend out of pocket, but it's not likely to yield much in savings in this case, says Judy Strauss, a certified tax preparer from Albany, New York. She's now busy filing returns for clients who suffered damages during last summer's hurricane.

That's because these so-called casualty losses are reduced by 10 percent of your adjusted gross income before they can be deducted. And even after that reduction, they are considered miscellaneous deductions, so they, along with other deductions in that category like out-of-pocket work costs, can't be deducted until they exceed 2 percent of your income.

So, for example, if your adjusted gross income is $80,000 a year, you'd have to have out-of-pocket losses of at least $8,000 before they were deductible at all. Then only the amounts over $1,600 (including other miscellaneous deductions) would be deductible.

If you're the unusual case who is out of pocket by enough to make the deduction count, remember that you can't claim it until the 2011 return you'll file early next year, reminds Harris Abrams, a tax analyst with Thomson Reuters. If President Obama does declare the storm a federal disaster, then you can go back and amend your 2010 taxes to get whatever breaks are coming to you now.

-- SPOILED FOOD AND MEDICINE

This is typically covered by homeowners insurance, but the amounts may be capped at $500 or less, and rarely rise to a post-deductible amount worth claiming. Utility companies sometimes pay claims for spoiled food due to power outages, and have claims procedures on their websites.

But don't expect help in this case: Most, like Connecticut Light & Power CNLPL.OB and Con Edison (ED.N), put disclaimers on their websites saying they won't pay if the power was out because of bad weather. If you think your power might be out for days, and have a lot of expensive food in your freezer, it maybe worth buying a brick or two of dry ice. It will protect those goods for an extra day or two.

If you have a lot of food you fear will spoil, you can donate it to a local soup kitchen while it's still good and usable, and take a charitable tax deduction for its value.

-- BUSINESS LOSSES ARE DIFFERENT

People who run home-based businesses may be able to reclaim more of their costs for a long-term power outage. If you need to rent a hotel room or office to work out of temporarily, you can deduct that as a regular business expense, says Strauss.

But the rules there are tricky; if you bring your kids along to stay in that hotel room so they can enjoy the heat and the big-screen TV, it's no longer a business expense. But they may be less cranky, especially if you bring along all of that candy. (Editing by Jilian Mincer and Beth Gladstone)