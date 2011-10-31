Storm-slammed may eat costs along with that extra candy

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 31 More than a couple of
million homes remained without power on Monday after a
record-breaking Halloween weekend snowstorm ripped through the
Northeast. That's not just annoying and inconvenient; it's
expensive.
Many of those people still sitting in the dark will face
extra costs, like spoiled food in the fridge and lost work time
when their laptop's battery runs out. They may have to eat
those expenses, just like the big pile of candy they'll be
stuck with when trick or treaters can't make it through the
snowdrifts to their homes.
Insurance will step in for the big, bad losses, and there's
a broad system of utility company programs and tax breaks
designed to help when insurance doesn't. But because this storm
was an act of nature and not (at least yet) at the level of a
presidentially declared federal disaster, most of those
programs won't offer much help.
Here's how to claim what you can:
-- INSURANCE, FOR THE BIG, BAD PROBLEMS
Homeowners insurance is likely to cover big troubles like
the roof that collapses when the tree falls on it. Auto
insurance will step in if the tree limb falls on the car. For
people facing those kinds of problems, the usual procedures
apply: Take pictures and call your agent as soon as possible.
-- TAX BREAKS FOR THE REST OF IT
There is a tax deduction for the extra amounts that you
spend out of pocket, but it's not likely to yield much in
savings in this case, says Judy Strauss, a certified tax
preparer from Albany, New York. She's now busy filing returns
for clients who suffered damages during last summer's
hurricane.
That's because these so-called casualty losses are reduced
by 10 percent of your adjusted gross income before they can be
deducted. And even after that reduction, they are considered
miscellaneous deductions, so they, along with other deductions
in that category like out-of-pocket work costs, can't be
deducted until they exceed 2 percent of your income.
So, for example, if your adjusted gross income is $80,000 a
year, you'd have to have out-of-pocket losses of at least
$8,000 before they were deductible at all. Then only the
amounts over $1,600 (including other miscellaneous deductions)
would be deductible.
If you're the unusual case who is out of pocket by enough
to make the deduction count, remember that you can't claim it
until the 2011 return you'll file early next year, reminds
Harris Abrams, a tax analyst with Thomson Reuters. If President
Obama does declare the storm a federal disaster, then you can
go back and amend your 2010 taxes to get whatever breaks are
coming to you now.
-- SPOILED FOOD AND MEDICINE
This is typically covered by homeowners insurance, but the
amounts may be capped at $500 or less, and rarely rise to a
post-deductible amount worth claiming. Utility companies
sometimes pay claims for spoiled food due to power outages, and
have claims procedures on their websites.
But don't expect help in this case: Most, like Connecticut
Light & Power CNLPL.OB and Con Edison (ED.N), put disclaimers
on their websites saying they won't pay if the power was out
because of bad weather. If you think your power might be out
for days, and have a lot of expensive food in your freezer, it
maybe worth buying a brick or two of dry ice. It will protect
those goods for an extra day or two.
If you have a lot of food you fear will spoil, you can
donate it to a local soup kitchen while it's still good and
usable, and take a charitable tax deduction for its value.
-- BUSINESS LOSSES ARE DIFFERENT
People who run home-based businesses may be able to reclaim
more of their costs for a long-term power outage. If you need
to rent a hotel room or office to work out of temporarily, you
can deduct that as a regular business expense, says Strauss.
But the rules there are tricky; if you bring your kids
along to stay in that hotel room so they can enjoy the heat and
the big-screen TV, it's no longer a business expense. But they
may be less cranky, especially if you bring along all of that
candy.
(Editing by Jilian Mincer and Beth Gladstone)