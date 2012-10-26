版本:
Syrian army says responded to rebel ceasefire "violations"

BEIRUT Syria's army command said on Friday it had responded to several attacks by rebel forces on military positions across the country, which it said violated a ceasefire marking the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

It said it had responded to the rebel attacks in accordance with its announcement on Thursday that it would cease military activity during the four-day holiday but reserve the right to react to rebel action.

(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

