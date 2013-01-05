版本:
中国
编辑推荐 | 2013年 1月 6日 星期日 02:53 BJT

Syria's Assad to give speech on Sunday: state television

BEIRUT Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will deliver a speech on Sunday, state media said, in what will be his first major public statement for weeks on the uprising against his rule.

Syrian television said Assad, who has vowed to crush armed rebels fighting to topple him, would speak about "developments in Syria and the region".

(Editing by Kevin Liffey)

更多 编辑推荐

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐