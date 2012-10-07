版本:
中国
Car bomb blast at police building in Damascus: state media

BEIRUT A car bomb exploded near a police headquarters in the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday, state media and opposition activists said.

State television said one person was wounded in what it called a "terrorist car bombing". The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said people had been killed and wounded but gave no details. Nearby buildings were badly damaged, it said.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam, Editing by Ralph Gowling)

