Car bomb blast at police building in Damascus: state media

Six significant moments in patent history
(This article was produced independently of Reuters News. It was created by the public relations department of Thomson Reuters Intellectual Property & Science division, and Reuters Brand Content Solutions.)
BEIRUT A car bomb exploded near a police headquarters in the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday, state media and opposition activists said.
State television said one person was wounded in what it called a "terrorist car bombing". The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said people had been killed and wounded but gave no details. Nearby buildings were badly damaged, it said.
(Reporting by Laila Bassam, Editing by Ralph Gowling)
(This article was produced independently of Reuters News. It was created by the public relations department of Thomson Reuters Intellectual Property & Science division, and Reuters Brand Content Solutions.)