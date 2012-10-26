Car bomb explodes in residential district of Damascus

AMMAN A large car bomb exploded on Friday near a children's playground in southern Damascus and initial reports indicated a large number of casualties, opposition activists in the capital said.

The bomb went off near a makeshift playground built to celebrate the Muslim Eid holiday in the Daf al-Shok area, a Sunni neighborhood. Several buildings were damaged, they said.

A mosque is also situated near where the bomb went off.

Syrian state television said a "terrorist car bomb" had exploded in Daf al-Shok and there were reports of casualties, including children and heavy material damage.

"Security forces have surrounded the site. The target appears to be civilians," said Moaz al-Shami of the Damascus Media Office, an opposition activists' monitoring group.

Another activist said security forces fired in the air to prevent residents from approaching the scene.

Daf al-Shok, whose inhabitants have been active in the 19-month-old revolt against President Bashar al-Assad, is adjacent to Nisreen district, inhabited mostly by members of Assad's minority Alawite sect and a recruiting ground for a pro-Asssad militia known as shabbiha (ghosts).

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub; editing by Andrew Roche)