2012年 10月 4日

Syrian soldiers killed in Turkish strike: Syrian Observatory

BEIRUT Several Syrian soldiers were killed in an overnight Turkish bombardment of a Syrian military post near the border town of Tel Abyad, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Thursday.

It gave no figure for the number of soldiers killed in the Turkish attack, which came after a mortar bomb fired from Syrian territory killed five Turkish civilians on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

