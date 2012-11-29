版本:
编辑推荐 | 2012年 11月 30日 星期五 03:09 BJT

Egypt suspends flights to Damascus over security

CAIRO EgyptAir is suspending all its flights to Damascus because of the "deterioration of the security situation" around the airport, Egypt's official news agency reported on Thursday.

The next flight to the Syrian capital, which had been due to depart on Friday, would now not fly, the agency said.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelatti and Yasmine Saleh; Writing by Edmund Blair)

