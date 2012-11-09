版本:
Twenty Syrian security personnel killed in north: Observatory

BEIRUT At least 20 members of the Syrian security forces were killed and several wounded when fighters from rebel battalions attacked the headquarters of a military security building in northern Syria, a watchdog said.

The attack happened in Ras al-Ain, an Arab and Kurd town in the northeastern province of Hasaka, the opposition-linked Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, quoting witnesses and a doctor. Rebels overran the frontier town late on Thursday.

"The fate of more than 25 policemen remains unknown," the statement said.

(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

