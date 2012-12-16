Syrian rebels seize army infantry college in Aleppo: commander

BEIRUT Rebels said they seized a Syrian army infantry college near the northern city of Aleppo after five days of fighting with forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad.

A commander from the Islamist Tawheed Brigade said his men helped take the building on Saturday.

"At least 100 soldiers have been taken prisoners and 150 decided to join us. The soldiers were all hungry because of the siege," he added.

