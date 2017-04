Iranians released by Syrian rebels arrive at a hotel in Damascus January 9, 2013. Forty eight Iranians released by Syrian rebels in exchange for the release of more than 2,000 civilian prisoners held by the Syrian government arrived at the Sheraton hotel in central Damascus... REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Damascus Forty eight Iranians released by Syrian rebels in exchange for the release of more than 2,000 civilian prisoners held by the Syrian government arrived at the Sheraton hotel in central Damascus on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said.

The men were accompanied by the Iranian ambassador to Syria and arrived in six small buses, looking tired but in good health. (Reporting by Marwan Makdesi; Editing by Janet Lawrence)