2012年 12月 6日

Syria says West using chemical weapons as intervention excuse

BEIRUT Syria's deputy foreign minister said on Thursday he feared Western countries were voicing concerns over his country's possible use of chemical weapons to lay the ground for intervention, despite Damascus saying it would not use them.

Faisal Maqdad said media reports citing U.S. and European intelligence officials as saying Syria was preparing its chemical weapons for possible use were "theatre" in an interview with the Lebanese news channel Al Manar.

(Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

