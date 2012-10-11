Syrian minister accuses Turkey of piracy: TV

BEIRUT Syria's transport minister accused Turkey on Thursday of "air piracy" after Turkish fighter planes forced down a Syrian passenger jet flying from Russia to Damascus, Lebanon's al-Manar Television reported.

The channel quoted minister Mahoumd Said as saying the move amounted to "air piracy which contradicts civil aviation treaties." Turkish officials said they suspected the plane was carrying military equipment, and seized some of the cargo.

(reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Angus MacSwan)