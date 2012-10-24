版本:
Syria to announce ceasefire decision Thursday: ministry

DAMASCUS Syria's Foreign Ministry said the country's military leaders were studying a proposal by international mediator Lakhdar Brahimi for a ceasefire to mark the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha, and would announce their decision on Thursday.

"The proposal to halt military operations during the blessed Eid al-Adha holiday is still being studied by the leadership of the army and the armed forces," the ministry said in a statement released after Brahimi announced in Cairo that Syria had agreed the truce. "The final position on this issue will be announced tomorrow."

(Reporting by Marwan Makdesi)

