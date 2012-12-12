版本:
中国
编辑推荐 | 2012年 12月 13日 星期四 02:48 BJT

Scud-type missiles launched in Syria: NATO official

BRUSSELS A number of short-range ballistic missiles have been launched inside Syria this week, a NATO official said on Wednesday.

"Allied intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets have detected the launch of a number of unguided, short-range ballistic missiles inside Syria this week ... Trajectory and distance travelled indicate they were Scud-type missiles," the official said.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Michael Roddy)

更多 编辑推荐

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐