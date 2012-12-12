Scud-type missiles launched in Syria: NATO official

Six significant moments in patent history
(This article was produced independently of Reuters News. It was created by the public relations department of Thomson Reuters Intellectual Property & Science division, and Reuters Brand Content Solutions.)
BRUSSELS A number of short-range ballistic missiles have been launched inside Syria this week, a NATO official said on Wednesday.
"Allied intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets have detected the launch of a number of unguided, short-range ballistic missiles inside Syria this week ... Trajectory and distance travelled indicate they were Scud-type missiles," the official said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Michael Roddy)
(This article was produced independently of Reuters News. It was created by the public relations department of Thomson Reuters Intellectual Property & Science division, and Reuters Brand Content Solutions.)