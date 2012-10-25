Rebels divided over Muslim holiday truce

BEIRUT A Free Syrian Army commander said on Thursday rebels will honor a ceasefire to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha but demanded the release of detainees by Friday.

However, the spokesman of Islamist Ansar al-Islam, Abu Moaz, said his fighters will not commit to the ceasefire brokered by U.N.-Arab mediator Lakhdar Brahimi. Abu Moaz also said the fighters doubt the government will honor the truce.

