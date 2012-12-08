Syrian rebels elect Islamist-dominated unified command

AMMAN Syrian rebel groups have chosen Brigadier Selim Idris, a former officer from President Bashar al-Assad's army who defected, to head a new unified military command dominated by Islamists, opposition sources said on Saturday.

Idris was elected by 30 military and civilian members of the joint command after talks attended by Western and Arab security officials in the Turkish city of Antalia.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom)