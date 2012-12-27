Russia says Syrian conflict must not be resolved by force

Six significant moments in patent history
(This article was produced independently of Reuters News. It was created by the public relations department of Thomson Reuters Intellectual Property & Science division, and Reuters Brand Content Solutions.)
MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a senior Syrian diplomat on Thursday that the crisis in Syria must be resolved through dialogue rather than force, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Meeting Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Makdad, Lavrov underscored "the lack of an alternative to a peaceful resolution of (Syria's) internal conflict through a broad inter-Syria dialogue and political process," a ministry statement said.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman)
(This article was produced independently of Reuters News. It was created by the public relations department of Thomson Reuters Intellectual Property & Science division, and Reuters Brand Content Solutions.)