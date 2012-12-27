Russia says Syrian conflict must not be resolved by force

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a senior Syrian diplomat on Thursday that the crisis in Syria must be resolved through dialogue rather than force, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Meeting Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Makdad, Lavrov underscored "the lack of an alternative to a peaceful resolution of (Syria's) internal conflict through a broad inter-Syria dialogue and political process," a ministry statement said.

(Writing by Steve Gutterman)