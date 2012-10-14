Russia suggests plane grounding will not hurt Russia-Turkey ties

MOSCOW Russia's foreign minister suggested on Sunday that Turkey's grounding of a Syrian jet en route from Moscow to Damascus last week will not harm ties between Moscow and Ankara, state-run Russian news agency RIA reported.

"I assure you, nobody should worry about the state of Russian-Turkish relations," RIA quoted Sergei Lavrov as saying in Luxembourg. "They are developing on a stable and solid foundation."

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Steve Gutterman)