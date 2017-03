Syrian army shells Damascus district: residents

AMMAN Syrian troops stationed on a mountain overlooking Damascus fired artillery barrages late on Thursday at a southern neighborhood of the capital, witnesses said.

The shelling took place hours after Syria's army command accepted a U.N.-proposed ceasefire due to being on Friday.

"Consecutive artillery volleys from Qasioun shook my home," said Omar, an engineer who lives in al-Muhajereen district on the foothill of the mountain.

The artillery barrage targeted Hajar al-Aswad, a poor neighborhood inhabited by refugees from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Rebels have been using the neighborhood to launch operations against forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, several activists and residents of the capital said.

Security forces also conducted nightly house-to-house raids in the affluent Eastern Mezze Villas neighborhood and arrested dozens of young men, after protesters blocked a main highway earlier with burning tires, opposition campaigners said.

