Turkey say Iran supports Syria ceasefire call

ANKARA Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday that Iran had indicated its support for a temporary ceasefire in Syria during the Eid al-Adha Islamic feast holiday, as proposed by U.N.-Arab League envoy Lakhdar Brahimi.

"The Arab League, Turkey and Iran have declared their support for this proposal," Davutoglu told a news conference in Ankara, saying he had spoken to his Iranian counterpart on the matter.

(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Seda Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall)