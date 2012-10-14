Turkey bans all Syria aircraft from its air space

ISTANBUL Turkey banned all Syrian aircraft from its air space on Sunday, days after intercepting a Syrian airliner carrying what it said were Russian-made munitions for the Syrian army.

Asked if Syrian aircraft were now banned from Turkish air space, a Foreign Ministry official said: "Yes, civilian aircraft. Military aircraft were de facto banned way before."

Syria said on Saturday that it was banning Turkish civilian flights over its territory.

