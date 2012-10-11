Turkish PM says Syria plane was carrying Russian-made munitions

Six significant moments in patent history
(This article was produced independently of Reuters News. It was created by the public relations department of Thomson Reuters Intellectual Property & Science division, and Reuters Brand Content Solutions.)
ISTANBUL Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday a Syrian passenger plane forced to land in Ankara was carrying Russian-made munitions destined for Syria's defense ministry.
Turkish authorities ordered the Syrian Air passenger plane, which was travelling from Moscow to Damascus, to land late on Wednesday after receiving an intelligence tip-off and seized some of its cargo.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
(This article was produced independently of Reuters News. It was created by the public relations department of Thomson Reuters Intellectual Property & Science division, and Reuters Brand Content Solutions.)