Turkish PM says Syria plane was carrying Russian-made munitions

ISTANBUL Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday a Syrian passenger plane forced to land in Ankara was carrying Russian-made munitions destined for Syria's defense ministry.

Turkish authorities ordered the Syrian Air passenger plane, which was travelling from Moscow to Damascus, to land late on Wednesday after receiving an intelligence tip-off and seized some of its cargo.

(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Nick Tattersall)

